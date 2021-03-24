CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CONE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $68.27, representing a -21.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.77 and a 45.26% increase over the 52 week low of $47.00.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .48%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CONE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CONE as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 29.38% over the last 100 days. SRVR has the highest percent weighting of CONE at 4.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.