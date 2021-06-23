CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CONE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.69, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $69.69, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.77 and a 13.06% increase over the 52 week low of $61.64.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.44%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CONE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CONE as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (CONE)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (CONE)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (CONE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 19.42% over the last 100 days. SRVR has the highest percent weighting of CONE at 4.02%.

