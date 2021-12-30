CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.19, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $90.19, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.34 and a 46.32% increase over the 52 week low of $61.64.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cone Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CONE as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPN with an increase of 5.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CONE at 5.4%.

