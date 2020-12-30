CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.38, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $73.38, representing a -15.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.77 and a 67.84% increase over the 52 week low of $43.72.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.58%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CONE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CONE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NXTG with an increase of 14.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CONE at 1.48%.

