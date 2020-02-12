CyrusOne (CONE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.37, changing hands as high as $70.00 per share. CyrusOne Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CONE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.96 per share, with $79.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.32.

