Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:CYRE3) Price Target Increased by 9.57% to 24.18

The average one-year price target for Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:CYRE3) has been revised to 24.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.57% from the prior estimate of 22.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from the latest reported closing price of 23.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRE3 is 0.19%, an increase of 59.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.16% to 38,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 9,375K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 69.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRE3 by 255.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,883K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,680K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,976K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRE3 by 32.43% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 2,417K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRE3 by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.