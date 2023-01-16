Cyptocurrency ETFs Won in Nasdaq's Best Week Since November

Bitcoin prices jumped last week and gained on Saturday around $21,000 for first time in over two months. Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.

The consumer price index dipped 0.1% in December after gaining 0.1% in November. It rose 6.5% year over year in December, down from a 7.1% year-over-year increase in November and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. The annual inflation growth was the smallest rise since October 2021. The data has put the Federal Reserve on track to again slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

The latest job data showed a deceleration in wage growth, which gave investors hope that the Fed could ease off on its interest-rate increases. This has bolstered the risk-on trade sentiments and favored the beaten-down asset cryptocurrency. There are 75.7% chances of 25 bps rate hike in the next Fed meeting. Current target rate is 425 – 450 bps.

Amid all news, crypto-related stocks topped the equity space as most winning ETFs came from that segment.

ETFs in Focus

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI – Up 49.5% Past Week

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund that will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from bitcoin mining operations and from providing specialized chips, hardware and software or other services to companies engaged in bitcoin mining. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.

VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF DAM – Up 48.8%

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index tracks the performance of companies that are participating in the digital assets mining economy. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP – Up 40.6%

The underlying MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the global digital asset segment. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH – Up 37.6%

The underlying Solactive Blockchain Index provides exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ – Up 37.2%

The underlying Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index measures the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele. The fund charges 85 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP): ETF Research Reports

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ): ETF Research Reports

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.