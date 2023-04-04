Cyprus starts selling first sustainable bond - IFR

April 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus started selling its first sustainable bond on Tuesday, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported.

Price guidance on the bond, which matures on 3 April 2033, was set at around 140 basis points over the mid-swap level, IFR said.

Sustainable bonds are a broader form of environmental, social, and governance-focused (ESG) debt, proceeds of which can be spent on both green and social projects.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

