Cyprus starts selling first sustainable bond - IFR

April 04, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus started selling its first sustainable bond on Tuesday, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported.

Price guidance on the bond, which matures on 3 April 2033, was set at around 140 basis points over the mid-swap level, IFR said.

Sustainable bonds are a broader form of environmental, social, and governance-focused (ESG) debt, proceeds of which can be spent on both green and social projects.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.