Cyprus mandates banks for debut sustainable bond - lead manager

March 27 (Reuters) - Cyprus hired banks on Monday to market its first ever sustainable bond sale, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

Cyprus's funding team will hold an investor call on Tuesday followed by investor meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, the memo said.

The sale of the bond will then follow subject to market conditions, the memo said.

Cyprus has hired Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale for the deal, according to the memo.

Sustainable bonds are a broader form of environmental, social, and governance-focused (ESG) debt of which proceeds can be spent on both green and social projects.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

