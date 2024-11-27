Cyprium Metals Unveils Promising Nifty Copper Study

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has released a promising Prefeasibility Study for its Nifty Copper Complex, highlighting a pre-tax net present value of $1,129 million and a substantial ore reserve of 797,000 tonnes of copper. With projected gross revenues of A$9.2 billion and a pre-tax cash flow of $3.1 billion, the study confirms the economic potential of both the Concentrate Project and Initial Cathode Project. This development positions Nifty as a significant copper source, offering strategic advantages in terms of scale, longevity, and cost-effectiveness.

