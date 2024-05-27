Cyprium Metals Shares Insights at AGM

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited, in its recent annual general meeting presentation, emphasized that the information provided is for shareholder enlightenment and is notinvestment adviceor an offer to sell securities. The presentation highlighted past performance and forward-looking statements, cautioning that these do not guarantee future results and are subject to change without obligation to update. It also referenced a preliminary scoping study for the Nifty Copper Operation, indicating that further evaluation is required to confirm the project’s economic viability.

