Cyprium Metals Shareholders Back AGM Decisions

May 28, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has successfully passed most of its resolutions in the recent Annual General Meeting, with only Resolution 7 failing to gain approval. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s direction with overwhelming majority votes for the adopted resolutions including the election of directors and approval of the remuneration report. The company, known for its focus on redeveloping the Nifty Copper Mine, continues to engage with its investors on its strategic decisions.

