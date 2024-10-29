Cyprium Metals Sets 2024 Meeting, Highlights Nifty Mine

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, encouraging shareholders to participate and vote on matters affecting their investment. The company highlights its focus on redeveloping the Nifty Copper Mine, aiming to harness its extensive resources and operational history. Shareholders can access meeting details and voting instructions online, ensuring active involvement in future company decisions.

