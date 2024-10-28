Cyprium Metals Launches Strategic Review of Murchison Assets

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has launched a strategic review of its copper portfolio in Western Australia’s Murchison Region, including the Cue and Meekatharra projects. The review aims to explore options like a de-merger, sale, or joint ventures to maximize shareholder value while focusing on their Nifty redevelopment. Financial advisers have been appointed to assist in the process, reflecting Cyprium’s commitment to enhancing capital allocation and unlocking value.

