Cyprium Metals Eyes Lucrative Copper Future

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced promising results from their Scoping Study of the Nifty Surface Mine, revealing plans for a large truck-shovel mine expected to produce 36,000 tonnes of copper-in-concentrate annually. Highlights include a projected $880 million NPV, 46% IRR, and an estimated capital expenditure of A$175 million for plant refurbishments. The company is now moving forward with a Pre-Feasibility Study, signaling confidence in the project’s potential and the strong demand for copper.

