Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that CY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CY was $23.5, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.55 and a 98.15% increase over the 52 week low of $11.86.

CY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). CY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -29.31%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CY as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PBSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ETHO with an increase of 7.89% over the last 100 days. OUSM has the highest percent weighting of CY at 2.36%.

