Cypress Semiconductor About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/19, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Symbol: CY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 10/17/19. As a percentage of CY's recent stock price of $23.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.75 per share, with $23.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32.

In Monday trading, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

