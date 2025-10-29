Cypress Point Ups Its Global Real Estate Exposure

Key Points

Cypress Point Wealth Management bought 65,258 shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth around $3.06 million.

After the trade, Cypress Point holds 126,814 VNQI shares, valued at $6.05 million.

VNQI, which now accounts for 1.2% of 13F AUM, is still outside the fund's top five holdings.

The transaction represents just 0.6% of its AUM.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a purchase of 65,258 shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI), worth around $3.05 million based on average pricing for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 08, 2025, Cypress Point Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 65,258 shares, estimated at around $3.05 million. The trade took its holding in VNQI to 126,814 shares, totaling $6.05 million for Q3 2025.

What else to know

This buy brings VNQI to 1.2% of Cypress Point’s 13F assets under management (AUM), outside its top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) : $221.89 million (44.9% of AUM)

$221.89 million (44.9% of AUM) Dimensional U.s. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEMKT:DFAC) : $48.73 million (9.9% of AUM)

$48.73 million (9.9% of AUM) Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:AVLC) : $32.04 million (6.5% of AUM)

$32.04 million (6.5% of AUM) Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEMKT:DCOR) : $16.43 million (3.3% of AUM)

: $16.43 million (3.3% of AUM) Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEMKT:DFIC) : $16.07 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $47.47, up 2.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.86 percentage points. The fund’s annualized dividend yield was 4.3% as of October 8, 2025.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 4.30% Price (as of market close 2025-10-07) $47.47 1-year total return 7.06%

ETF snapshot

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to international real estate securities worldwide, excluding the United States. The fund uses a market-cap-weighted approach give exposure to wide range of global property markets.

VNQI employs a passively managed, indexing investment strategy designed to track the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index.

The ETF's portfolio consists primarily of publicly traded equity REITs and real estate management and development companies across developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

It is structured as a U.S.-listed ETF that offers broad diversification.

Foolish take

Palantir Technologies accounts for almost 45% of Cypress Point Wealth Management's investments. Outside of that, the Texas-based firm holds a broad mix of assets across various sectors and geographies.

Interest in international investments has increased in the past year. A weakening dollar and rising uncertainty have made it more attractive to diversify portfolios with non-U.S. assets. That may be what's driving Cypress Point's purchase of over $3 million in shares of an ETF that's focused on non-U.S. real estate.

However, that's not quite the whole picture. Cypress Point appears to be shifting its international holdings around rather than changing its allocation. Around 12% of its investments were in various global and non-U.S. ETFs at the end of Q2. That's still the case at the end of Q3.

For example, some of its VNQI purchase was offset by a $1 million sale in another global real estate ETF, Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:DFGR). Even so, the firm increased its allocation to the international property market from just under $6 million in Q2 to $8 million in Q3. Those real estate holdings may serve to balance out its equity investments.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment vehicle traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment’s current price.

Passively managed: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a market index rather than outperform it.

Indexing investment strategy: A method where a fund seeks to match the returns of a specific market index by holding its components.

Market-cap-weighted: A portfolio construction method where each holding’s weight is based on its market capitalization relative to the index.

REIT: Real Estate Investment Trust; a company that owns, operates, or finances income-producing real estate.

Developed markets: Countries with advanced economies, stable political systems, and well-established financial markets.

Emerging markets: Nations with developing economies and financial markets that are growing but less mature than developed markets.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a particular asset or company.

Annualized: A figure (such as return or yield) converted to a yearly rate, regardless of the actual period measured.



Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

