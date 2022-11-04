Investing
Cynthia White Reduces Stake in Barnwell Industries (BRN)

November 04, 2022 — 05:26 pm EDT

Cynthia White has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 475,941 shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN). This represents 4.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 1, 2021 they reported 525,941 shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 461,378 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637,622 shares, representing a decrease of 38.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 33.28% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 336,082 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,082 shares, representing an increase of 81.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267,900 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 163,158 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,745 shares, representing an increase of 75.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 358.07% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 140,030 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,233 shares, representing an increase of 50.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 118.58% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnwell Industries, Inc.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Barnwell Industries, Inc. is 0.0285%, an increase of 727.0597%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.18% to 1,653,288 shares.

 

