Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming’s Incoming Senator, Wants to Explain Bitcoin to Congress

Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming’s incoming U.S. senator, said in an interview Tuesday the key items on her agenda include working to reduce government debt and explaining bitcoin (BTC) to her colleagues when she is sworn in early next year.

Speaking to Fox News, Lummis, a Republican and a former member of the House of Representatives, said she believes bitcoin is a great store of value, and she plans on making that point in the Senate. She will succeed Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.

“I know there isn’t much known about bitcoin, especially in the Congress,” Lummis said in the Fox News interview, adding that she wants to ensure everyone understands the cryptocurrency’s importance as a great store of value.

According to the Lummis campaign website, her agenda includes building a wall at the U.S. southern border and opposing the “Green New Deal.” Described as a “fossil fuel champion” by E&E news, Lummis’ website also advertises an “A+ Rating” from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Lummis was also previously a member of the Wyoming state House of Representatives between 1979 to 1983 and a member of the Wyoming state Senate from 1993 to 1995. She served as the state’s treasurer from 1999 to 2007.

