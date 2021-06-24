Cynical About an Infrastructure Deal Actually Happening? Even So, 4 Stocks to Watch

Forgive my cynicism, but when I read this morning that representatives of a group of twenty-one Senators are meeting with the White House today to present and discuss a bipartisan infrastructure package, I cannot help but laugh. That sentence contains two words back-to-back that elicited my response: bipartisan and infrastructure. In both cases, overuse has rendered those terms just about useless, but that doesn’t mean that investors should ignore the political news.

It is impressive that this group is made up of both Democrats and Republicans from the Senate, but they are still in the minority. We hear a lot about that minority who are open to compromise, and I really do wish that they could come to dominate political discourse, but they don’t. For every moderate Republican in the Senate like Rob Portman or Mitt Romney there is a Ted Cruz, for whom “compromise” is a dirty word, and for every Joe Manchin on the Democratic side, there is a Bernie Sanders.

Unfortunately, the situation in the House, which would also have to pass any bill, is even more divided, with extremists on both sides commonplace. It seems that for a Marjorie Taylor Geeene or an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, any proposal that has support from the other side of the aisle is to be opposed, regardless of what may be in it. In taking that line, though, they are simply representing the views of their districts and, to be honest, most of their party’s supporters. As frustrating as it may be, it is unlikely to change any time soon. As long as that situation remains, bipartisan proposals on high-profile subjects will struggle to become law.

And this is even true when it comes to something like infrastructure, something that should be the easiest thing in the world to agree on. There is no doubt that America needs spending in that area. As I pointed out back in March, the U.S. is 19th among G20 members in projected infrastructure spending as a percentage of GDP between 2016 and 2040, and that is nothing new. Add in the fact that a big infrastructure bill promises government cash to every state and most districts, and you would think such a bill would be a slam dunk.

If you think that, though, ask Donald Trump, who famously and comically announced “infrastructure week” practically every few months during his term, but never got anything done. Democrats have learned that compromise, even on such an easy subject, is a lot harder than ramming legislation through with a simple majority vote via budget reconciliation.

So, when you hear today’s news, I understand your cynicism. I feel it too, but the fact is that investors don’t need an unlikely kumbaya moment from Congress to benefit from this proposal.

Just the talk about it will give a boost to the usual suspects. Solar power stocks such as First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR) were up in the pre-market this morning and will probably continue to gain. If there is no deal, stocks that represent Democratic priorities will do even better too, so they have a natural form of insurance against politicians.

Then there are things that will get money regardless because it is necessary, such as the expansion of 5G. That brings in cell tower companies like American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC). I mentioned both of those in the March infrastructure piece, and both have massively outperformed the market since, but this renewed focus on spending will give them another boost.

Any sentence that contains the words “bipartisan” and “infrastructure” is inherently funny to cynics. However, each time the subject comers up, stocks in certain sectors get a boost and this time will be no different. In other words, there is money to be made by buying into industries and sectors that are obvious beneficiaries.

