CYN

Cyngn Spikes After Joining Supply Base Of John Deere

April 23, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cyngn Inc. (CYN), the supplier of AI-powered autonomous vehicle and data solutions, are surging more than 89 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company has been chosen to supply its DriveMod Tuggers for industrial automation to John Deere's (DE) operation in Dubuque, Iowa.

Currently, shares are at $0.22, up 84.00 percent from the previous close of $0.12, on a volume of 176,860,511.

