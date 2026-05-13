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Cyngn Q1 Loss Widens As Operating Costs Jump Despite Higher Revenues

May 13, 2026 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Autonomous vehicle technology company Cyngn Inc. (CYN) on Wednesday reported a wider first-quarter loss, as increased research and development as well as administrative expenses more than offset revenue growth.

Net loss widened to $6.49 million, or $0.59 loss per share, from a net loss of $3.91 million, or $3.40 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased to $104 thousand from $47 thousand last year, driven by enterprise autonomous software subscription revenue tied to DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses rose 34% to $7.05 million from $5.26 million a year earlier. Research and development expenses increased to $2.89 million from $2.11 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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