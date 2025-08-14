Cyngn Names Natalie Russell CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN), an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company, Thursday said it has promoted Natalie Russell to chief financial officer.

She has been the Accounting Director at Cyngn since March 2023.

"Natalie is known for her ability to navigate complex accounting matters with precision and to implement financial processes that strengthen operational efficiency," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.

