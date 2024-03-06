Cyngn Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$22.8 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$19.2 million, or -$0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 476.9% to $1.5 million from $0.26 million last year.

Cyngn Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$22.8 Mln. vs. -$19.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.57 vs. -$0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.5 Mln vs. $0.26 Mln last year.

