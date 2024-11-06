Cyngn Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$5.43 million, or -$2.74 per share. This compares with -$5.47 million, or -$11.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.7% to $0.05 million from $0.03 million last year.

Cyngn Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$5.43 Mln. vs. -$5.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.74 vs. -$11.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $0.05 Mln vs. $0.03 Mln last year.

