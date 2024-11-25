Cyngn files to sell 405K shares of common stock for holders

16:14 EST Cyngn (CYN) files to sell 405K shares of common stock for holders
- Cyngn Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Cyngn to sell multiple DriveMod Tuggers to automotive supplier
- Cyngn granes patent covering autonomous vehicle solutions
- Cyngn expands dealer network to include Raymond West
