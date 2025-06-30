Cyngn Closes $17.2 Mln Direct Offering, Fully Utilizes Shelf Registration

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has completed a registered direct offering with a single institutional investor, raising approximately $17.2 million through the sale of 2,293,333 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants priced at $7.50 per share.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to support general corporate activities and working capital.

CYN currently trades at $13.73 or 15.90% lower on the NasdaqCM.

