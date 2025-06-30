Markets
CYN

Cyngn Closes $17.2 Mln Direct Offering, Fully Utilizes Shelf Registration

June 30, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has completed a registered direct offering with a single institutional investor, raising approximately $17.2 million through the sale of 2,293,333 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants priced at $7.50 per share.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to support general corporate activities and working capital.

CYN currently trades at $13.73 or 15.90% lower on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.