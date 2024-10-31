Cyngn Announces Letter Of Intent From Major Automotive Supplier For Multiple DriveMod Tuggers

(RTTNews) - Cyngn has received a signed Letter of Intent from a major automotive supplier to sell and deploy multiple DriveMod Tuggers in early 2025. The company said the global automotive supplier has several similar distribution facilities as well as manufacturing facilities in North America alone.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, said: "Automotive manufacturers are among the top robotics adopters in the world because of the competitive advantage derived from automation in this high-volume, heavy manufacturing industry. We hope to be able to share additional details on the customer and the nature of the deployment in the future."

