Cynata Therapeutics Raises $8.1M After Positive Trial Results

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has successfully raised $8.1 million through an institutional placement following promising Phase 1 clinical trial results for its diabetic foot ulcer treatment. The funds will bolster the company’s financial position, enabling further development of its diverse clinical programs, including trials for graft-versus-host disease and osteoarthritis. This strategic move reflects strong investor confidence in Cynata’s innovative therapeutic platform and future growth potential.

