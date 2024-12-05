Cynata Therapeutics Raises $8.1M After Positive Trial Results

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.
Cynata Therapeutics Limited has successfully raised $8.1 million through an institutional placement following promising Phase 1 clinical trial results for its diabetic foot ulcer treatment. The funds will bolster the company’s financial position, enabling further development of its diverse clinical programs, including trials for graft-versus-host disease and osteoarthritis. This strategic move reflects strong investor confidence in Cynata’s innovative therapeutic platform and future growth potential.
