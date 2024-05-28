News & Insights

Stocks

Cynata Therapeutics Lights Up International Cell Therapy Stage

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, an Australian biotech firm, is set to showcase its developments in cell therapy at the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting in Vancouver. The company’s CEO, Dr. Kilian Kelly, will discuss successful clinical trial setups and present on the clinical development of Cynata’s proprietary Cymerus™ technology for stem cell therapies. Cynata’s innovative platform is designed to enable the economical production of therapeutic stem cells at a commercial scale.

For further insights into AU:CYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.