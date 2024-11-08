Cynata Therapeutics Announces New Share Quotation

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced the quotation of 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for the company. Investors may find this an intriguing development as Cynata continues to expand its presence in the market.

