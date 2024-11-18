News & Insights

Cynata Therapeutics’ AGM Approves Key Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions passed, highlighted by the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. This development aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts in advancing its stem cell and regenerative medicine technologies, which include promising clinical trials for various conditions. Investors may find these results encouraging as Cynata continues to expand its pipeline and commercial scale capabilities.

