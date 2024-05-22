News & Insights

Stocks

Cynata Reports Breakthrough GvHD Treatment Results

May 22, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has reported promising two-year survival data for its CYP-001 treatment for patients with steroid-resistant acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD), showing a 60% overall survival rate. This rate is significantly higher compared to historical outcomes, with no serious adverse events noted, marking a potential breakthrough in the treatment of this life-threatening condition. The results, published in Nature Medicine, highlight the success of the company’s proprietary Cymerus™ stem cell technology in clinical trials.

For further insights into AU:CYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.