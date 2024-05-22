Cynata Reports Breakthrough GvHD Treatment Results

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has reported promising two-year survival data for its CYP-001 treatment for patients with steroid-resistant acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD), showing a 60% overall survival rate. This rate is significantly higher compared to historical outcomes, with no serious adverse events noted, marking a potential breakthrough in the treatment of this life-threatening condition. The results, published in Nature Medicine, highlight the success of the company’s proprietary Cymerus™ stem cell technology in clinical trials.

