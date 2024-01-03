CymaBay's New ENHANCE Data Shows Correlation Between IL-31 Reduction And Pruritis Improvement

(RTTNews) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), on Wednesday, announced new published data from a post-hoc analysis of its phase III ENHANCE study of Seladelpar demonstrating a correlation between itch cytokine interleukin-31 reduction and pruritis improvement in primary biliary cholangitis.

ENHANCE is the first clinical trial to show coordinate reductions of IL-31, bile acids and pruritus symptoms in primary biliary cholangitis following treatment with an investigational agent, according to the company.

IL-31 is a cytokine known to mediate pruritus and blocking IL-31 signaling can provide relief in pruritic skin diseases. Pruritus is a debilitating symptom for many people living with primary biliary cholangitis.

In the post-hoc analysis of the ENHANCE study, statistically significant dose-dependent decreases in IL-31 were observed with Seladelpar 5 mg and 10 mg compared to placebo.

Only as recently as last month, CymaBay submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for Seladelpar for the management of primary biliary cholangitis, including pruritus in adults without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis (Child Pugh A) who are inadequate responders or intolerant to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA).

The marketing authorization applications for Seladelpar are expected to be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the first half of 2024.

In the pre-market activity, CymaBay's stock is falling 2.99%, to $23 on the Nasdaq.

