News & Insights

Markets
CBAY

CymaBay's New ENHANCE Data Shows Correlation Between IL-31 Reduction And Pruritis Improvement

January 03, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), on Wednesday, announced new published data from a post-hoc analysis of its phase III ENHANCE study of Seladelpar demonstrating a correlation between itch cytokine interleukin-31 reduction and pruritis improvement in primary biliary cholangitis.

ENHANCE is the first clinical trial to show coordinate reductions of IL-31, bile acids and pruritus symptoms in primary biliary cholangitis following treatment with an investigational agent, according to the company.

IL-31 is a cytokine known to mediate pruritus and blocking IL-31 signaling can provide relief in pruritic skin diseases. Pruritus is a debilitating symptom for many people living with primary biliary cholangitis.

In the post-hoc analysis of the ENHANCE study, statistically significant dose-dependent decreases in IL-31 were observed with Seladelpar 5 mg and 10 mg compared to placebo.

Only as recently as last month, CymaBay submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for Seladelpar for the management of primary biliary cholangitis, including pruritus in adults without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis (Child Pugh A) who are inadequate responders or intolerant to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA).

The marketing authorization applications for Seladelpar are expected to be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the first half of 2024.

In the pre-market activity, CymaBay's stock is falling 2.99%, to $23 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.