CymaBay Therapeutics scraps liver disease studies; shares plunge

Nov 25 (Reuters) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O said on Monday it was scrapping two mid-stage studies testing its experimental drug in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and another liver disease after it observed "atypical" findings in one trial, sending shares down 76% in premarket trading.

The drug developer also said it was putting a hold on all studies of the drug in patients with primary biliary cholangitis, another liver disease.

The atypical findings in the NASH trial were observed in patients who had shown an improvement in their condition during the trial, or had shown signs of disease stabilization, it added.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

