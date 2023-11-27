Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Price Target Increased by 7.33% to 24.91

The average one-year price target for Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been revised to 24.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.33% from the prior estimate of 23.20 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.39% from the latest reported closing price of 19.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cymabay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 48.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.31%, a decrease of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.18% to 117,179K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,300K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,940K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,803K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,747K shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 55.15% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,125K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,043K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 69.95% over the last quarter.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

