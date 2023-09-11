News & Insights

Markets
CBAY

CymaBay Launches Public Offering Of $150 Mln Of Shares, Warrants

September 11, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), a company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases, announced on Monday that it has started an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its shares and pre-funded warrants.

The drug maker expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its ongoing development of seladelpar, including clinical trials targeting market expansion. In addition, the company intends to use it for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of its shares in the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.