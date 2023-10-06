Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) Price Target Increased by 8.52% to 1,637.04

The average one-year price target for Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) has been revised to 1,637.04 / share. This is an increase of 8.52% from the prior estimate of 1,508.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 941.32 to a high of 2,123.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1,668.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyient. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYIENT is 0.20%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 6,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,185K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,130K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 19.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 912K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 492K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 46.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 36.21% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 370K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 48.48% over the last quarter.

