Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) Price Target Increased by 6.27% to 1,198.18

The average one-year price target for Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) has been revised to 1,198.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 1,127.48 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 783.76 to a high of 1,428.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from the latest reported closing price of 1,204.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyient. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYIENT is 0.17%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 6,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,185K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 912K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 14.64% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 464K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 170.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 63.79% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 403K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 4.21% over the last quarter.

