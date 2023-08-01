Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) Price Target Increased by 17.07% to 1,507.90

The average one-year price target for Cyient (NSE:CYIENT) has been revised to 1,507.90 / share. This is an increase of 17.07% from the prior estimate of 1,288.07 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 941.32 to a high of 1,932.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from the latest reported closing price of 1,463.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyient. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYIENT is 0.20%, an increase of 24.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 6,740K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,185K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 912K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 718K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYIENT by 112.31% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 369K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

