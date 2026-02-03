Cyient DLM (BSE:543933) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 441.16

The average one-year price target for Cyient DLM (BSE:543933) has been revised to ₹ 441.16 / share. This is a decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of ₹ 515.25 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 385.93 to a high of ₹ 538.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 385.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyient DLM. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543933 is 0.00%, an increase of 68.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.53% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543933 by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.