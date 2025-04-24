$CYH stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CYH stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,285,814 of trading volume.

$CYH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CYH:

$CYH insiders have traded $CYH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIGUEL S BENET (President and CMO) sold 23,875 shares for an estimated $84,159

$CYH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CYH stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYH Government Contracts

We have seen $1,002,016 of award payments to $CYH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

