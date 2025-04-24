$CYH stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CYH stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,285,814 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CYH:
$CYH Insider Trading Activity
$CYH insiders have traded $CYH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIGUEL S BENET (President and CMO) sold 23,875 shares for an estimated $84,159
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CYH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CYH stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 5,949,455 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,870
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,765,026 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,237,427
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 5,464,173 shares (+138.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,337,877
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,795,306 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,847,326
- COLUMBUS HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,887,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,280,300 shares (+913.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,828,097
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,240,413 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,708,834
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CYH Government Contracts
We have seen $1,002,016 of award payments to $CYH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENGINEERING, TECHNICAL, PROFESSIONAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT SERVICES TO SUPERVISOR OF SALVAGE AND DIVIN...: $1,002,016
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $CYH on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.