CYH to Sell Stake in Cedar Park Regional to Ascension in $460M Deal

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently agreed to sell its 80% stake in Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and its associated businesses in Texas. Ascension Health, which currently holds a minority interest in Cedar Park Regional, is set to buy the remaining stake for $460 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close by the late second quarter or early third quarter of this year. This announcement represents another milestone in Community Health’s mission to streamline operations to focus on profitable assets.

CYH is continuing its push to refine its market focus and boost capital efficiency for many years. On its fourth-quarter 2024earnings call the company highlighted its ongoing evaluation of non-core assets, and this divestiture aligns perfectly with that strategy. These sales are expected to improve CYH’s same-store metrics.

Some of its recent divestitures are Mooresville Hospital to Duke Health and ShorePoint Health System to Advent Health. These divestments are expected to have brought down the number of hospitals to 74. However, its $120 million planned sale of three Pennsylvania hospitals to WoodBridge Healthcare was terminated due to WoodBridge's inability to secure the funding.

The proceeds generated from these divestment efforts can be reinvested to enhance their better-performing markets or stakeholders’ worth. CYH’s debt-to-capital of 117.1% is significantly higher than the industry average of 92.3%. As such, its divestiture efforts could provide crucial debt reduction opportunities.

CYH Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, CYH shares have declined 14.4%, wider than the industry’s average of 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CYH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CYH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

