CYH Completes Sale of Four Arkansas Hospitals for $110M to Lower Debt

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH has completed the sale of four Arkansas hospitals to nonprofit Freeman Health System for $110 million. The transaction includes Northwest Medical Center–Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center–Springdale, Northwest Medical Center–Willow Creek Women's Hospital and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, along with their related outpatient centers and physician practices. The agreement was announced in March 2026 and closed on June 1, 2026.

The Arkansas divestiture is part of CYH’s broader portfolio optimization strategy. In recent months, the hospital operator has completed several significant asset sales, including its majority stake in Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville for approximately $623 million, and the sale of Crestwood Medical Center and related facilities for roughly $459 million. These transactions have generated substantial proceeds, strengthening the company’s liquidity position and supporting ongoing debt-reduction efforts.

Community Health carries more than $10 billion in debt, making deleveraging a key strategic priority. Its debt-to-capital of 113.7% remains significantly above the industry average of 74.7%, while its debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.3X compares unfavorably with the industry norm of 3.7X. Through the sale of non-core assets, CYH is generating capital to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on higher-growth businesses such as outpatient care, ambulatory surgery centers and physician networks. Recent divestitures have supported this effort, with long-term debt declining to $10.13 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $11.43 billion at the end of 2024.

Although hospital sales may create some near-term pressure on revenues, the broader objective is to streamline operations and concentrate resources on areas with stronger growth prospects. If management continues to execute on this strategy, CYH may improve profitability and build a more focused healthcare portfolio over time.

CYH’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Community Health have declined 11.9% year to date, faring better than the industry’s 18.2% fall.



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CYH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Community Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Centene Corporation CNC, Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY and Hinge Health, Inc. HNGE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.47 per share, indicating a 66.8% year-over-year increase. CNC beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.9%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $191.03 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Surgery Partners’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for SGRY’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $3.42 billion, implying 3.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hinge Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share, which has moved up 65 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $801.61 million, indicating 36.4% year-over-year growth. HNGE’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 179.54%.

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Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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