CYH Agreed to Sell 4 Arkansas Hospitals for $112M to Reduce Debt

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently announced a definitive agreement to sell four Arkansas hospitals and related outpatient operations to Freeman Health System. The sale consideration is about $112 million in cash, subject to standard adjustments for net working capital and finance leases. The move is part of the company’s ongoing programmatic divestiture strategy, under which it is selling hospitals and non-hospital businesses to focus on more profitable resources.

Under the agreement, CYH will sell substantially all assets of the 128-bed Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville in Bentonville, the 222-bed Northwest Medical Center – Springdale in Springdale, the 64-bed Northwest Medical Center – Willow Creek Women’s Hospital in Johnson, and the 73-bed Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Franklin, TN-based Community Health Systems continues to operate under a high debt burden. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $260 million and long-term debt of $10.4 billion. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 7.26, significantly higher than the industry average of 3.36, reflecting its heavy reliance on debt.

Earlier, CYH divested eight facilities in 2023 and two hospitals in 2024. It sold several assets in 2025, including a $260 million deal with AdventHealth and three Pennsylvania hospitals. In January 2026, it agreed to divest its 180-bed Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville. Management expects the latest divestiture, along with several previous asset sales, to help reduce its debt burden. The proceeds are likely to generate meaningful interest savings and support long-term improvement in profit margins.

CYH’s Price Performance

Community Health’s shares have gained about 16% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 42.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CYH's Zacks Rank

CYH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

