Cygnus Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.
Cygnus Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 486,600 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a series of transactions previously disclosed, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial base. Investors and market watchers should keep an eye on Cygnus Metals as it continues to solidify its presence on the ASX.
