Cygnus Metals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Cygnus Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 340,731 new ordinary fully paid securities, set to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on November 22, 2024. This development may attract interest from investors looking to diversify their portfolios with new opportunities in the metals sector.

