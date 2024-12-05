News & Insights

Cygnus Metals Expands ASX Presence with New Securities

December 05, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Cygnus Metals Limited is set to further engage the stock market by quoting an additional 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move, announced on December 5, 2024, could potentially enhance the company’s market presence and attract more investors. The new securities follow the exercise of options or conversion of existing convertible securities.

