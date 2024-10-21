News & Insights

Commodities

Cygnus Metals, Doré Copper to Merge, Bringing Together Québec Assets

October 21, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) announced plans to merge with Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF), saying it will acquire 100 percent of Doré's issued and outstanding common shares via a definitive arrangement.

In an October 15 press release, Cygnus said the deal will create a Québec-focused copper and lithium company, with Doré’s Chibougamau copper-gold project and Cygnus’ James Bay lithium projects as its main assets.

The new entity sees the potential for resource growth, as well as brownfield and greenfield discoveries at the properties. Chibougamau has a resource of 10.8 million tonnes at 3.5 percent copper equivalent, while the James Bay-based Pontax project has a resource of 10.1 million tonnes at 1.04 percent lithium oxide.

The Chibougamau project has the only processing facility within a 250 kilometre radius. The plan is to implement a “hub-and-spoke” strategy where this facility will be used to process material from various nearby deposits.

“The Doré team is delighted at the thought of working with the Cygnus team to create a critical metals company and to maximise the value of what we know is an outstanding asset at Chibougamau,” said Doré President and CEO Ernest Mast.

“This merger will provide the funding, additional expertise and the strategy to hopefully generate superior shareholder returns through brownfields exploration at Chibougamau," he added.

Cygnus said it intends to raise AU$11 million through a placement with two tranches. It will use the funds for resource and production advancement at Chibougamau, and development of the lithium exploration pipeline at James Bay.

“We intend to devise and implement an aggressive exploration programme, utilising highly experienced geologists and the latest technology, with the aim of driving strong resource growth at a time when the world desperately wants more copper from tier-one locations,” explained Cygnus Executive Chair David Southam.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of December. It is subject to various conditions, including the receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV for the listing of Cygnus' shares. Once complete, Cygnus shareholders will own 55 percent of the merged group, while Doré shareholders will hold 45 percent.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.